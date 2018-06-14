Michael Owen confident of Germany’s chances despite shock Leroy Sane exclusion

Owen believes Sane would have added more attacking threat in the German camp. — Picture by Chris Mohan

GENTING HIGHLANDS, June 14 — Former England striker Michael Owen believes Joachim Loew’s decision to not call up Leroy Sane would not affect Germany’s chances of defending the World Cup.

The 38-year-old however said that it came as a surprise to him especially after the youngster’s stellar season, where he helped Manchester City lift the Premier League title along with 10 goals.

“Germany are a team that don’t rely on individual talent as they have a very experienced team that is a strong unit together.

“They’re a special team to watch and always put on a good show during these big tournaments.

“However Sane’s exclusion came as a real surprise to me. He should have been included and would have definitely added a dimension to the team,” he said during an interview at Resorts World Genting yesterday.

The 22-year old Man City forward was impressive all season long and deservingly won the 2017/2018 PFA Young Player of the Year award in May.

Owen added that Sane was one of the few players who impressed him during last season’s Premier League.

“He was definitely one of the best players in the league last season. It’s a shame he’s not going to Russia.”

Loew picked PSG’s Julian Draxler instead — a left-winger who struggled for game time at the French outfit.

In March, Owen picked Germany to win the World Cup but said Brazil have shown signs that they are capable of winning a sixth World Cup trophy.

“I picked Germany a couple of months ago, but I’ll say Brazil have shown signs why they are a force to be reckoned with,” Owen said.

Germany kickoff their campaign on Sunday against Mexico and are in Group F together with Sweden and South Korea.

The former Liverpool and Manchester United striker is in Genting Highlands to watch the 2018 World Cup in conjunction with Resort World Genting’s Football Fever campaign.

Owen represented England at three World Cup’s (1998, 2002, 2006) and scored 40 goals in 89 caps for the Three Lions.

Owen’s home country England are in Group G alongside Belgium, Panama and Tunisia.