FAM president: Straight fight between Hamidin and Annuar

Tan Sri Annuar Musa is vying for the post of FAM president. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The tussle for Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president post will see a straight fight between FAM secretary-general, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and his challenger, Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

This was confirmed by acting FAM president, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi today in a statement after National Sports Institute (NSI) chairman, Datuk Seri Abdul Azim Mohd Zabidi who was nominated earlier declined to contest for the post.

“In this situation, the FAM president election for 2018-2021 term at the 54th FAM Congress will see a straight fight between Datuk Hamidin and Tan Sri Annuar,” he said in a statement.

Hamidin has earlier agreed to contest on June 1 before Annuar put in his nomination form on Tuesday, two days before the closing date on June 14 before 5pm.

Earlier Yusoff confirmed only Hamidin had put in his nomination for the hot seat which was left vacant following the resignation of the Tunku Mahkota of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim in the election scheduled on July 14.

He however said any of the two candidates could decide to withdraw at anytime before the day of the Congress is held.