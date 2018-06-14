Ghana great to help run football after bribery scandal

Abedi Pele (right) has been appointed to help run football in Ghana in the wake of a corruption scandal. — AFP pic

ACCRA, June 14 — Former Ghana captain Abedi Pele has been appointed to help run football in the country in the wake of a corruption scandal that saw the government dissolve the sport’s governing body.

Pele, a three-time African footballer of the year who played most of his club football in Europe, was named in a five-member interim committee to manage the sport.

Other members include businessman Kofi Amoah and the president of the Ghana League Clubs Association Cudjoe Fianoo, according to a government statement yesterday.

Another member is Osei Kofi, who played for Ghana in the 1960s and is now a church minister.

The High Court of Ghana on Tuesday granted a request from attorney general Gloria Akuffo to suspend the Ghana Football Association and its officials.

That followed the broadcast of a documentary in which the head of the GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi, was accused of requesting US$11 million (RM44 million) from reporters posing as investors to secure government contracts.

Nyantakyi, who was a senior member of the sport’s world governing body Fifa and regional equivalent the Confederation of African Football, has since stepped down.

Information minister Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said last week the documentary had highlighted “widespread fraud, corruption and bribery” at the GFA.

Urgent action was needed to “sanitise” football administration, he added. — AFP