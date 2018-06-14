CEO of start-up fund Cradle dies in home fire

The 45-year-old died from smoke inhalation at his home in Mutiara Damansara. — DNA pic

PETALING JAYA, June 14 — Venture capital firm Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd’s Chief Executive Officer Nazrin Hassan has died in a room fire at 12.30pm today.

According to a report by The Star, the 45-year-old died from smoke inhalation at his home in Mutiara Damansara.

The Fire and Rescue Department received an alert of the incident at 12.30pm and arrived at the scene at 12.46pm.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The Star cited a family friend as saying Nazrin was suffering from a migraine earlier today, and took medicine before heading to bed to rest.

He leaves behind a wife and four children.

Cradle, a company under the Finance Ministry to invest in start-up companies, had been one of the first to provide MyTeksi with funding for their project, among other organisations.