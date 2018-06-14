Hottest perfumes unveiled at 2018 Fragrance Foundation Awards

Bloom, the new fragrance by Gucci. — Picture courtesy of Gucci

NEW YORK, June 14 — Tom Ford, Gucci and YSL Beauté are just some of the luxury brands to have won big at the 2018 Fragrance Foundation Awards.

Held this week in New York in a ceremony hosted by actress Jane Krakowski, this year’s awards highlighted the best of the perfume world.

A total of 19 scents won awards across the women’s, men’s, home and bath and body categories, while perfume strategist Ann Gottlieb became a Hall of Fame honouree and Firmenich Master Perfumer Olivier Cresp was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Perfumer Award.

Frédéric Malle, head of the famous Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, received the Foundation’s Game Changer Award, stating: “This recognition is like an Oscar for your career, so it’s humbling.”

Winning scents included “Tom Ford Fabulous,” which took home the title of “Women’s Luxury Fragrance of the Year,” and “Gucci Bloom,” which won “Women’s Prestige Fragrance of the Year.”

“Tom Ford Oud Minérale” won the men’s luxury category and “Y By YSL” was awarded the men’s prestige counterpart. Millennial cult brand Glossier scored a hit with its “Glossier You” perfume, named “Popular Fragrance of the Year.”

Other successes on the night included “Robertet” by Atelier Cologne Café Tuberosa, which was named “Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year,” and “Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk,” which took the gong for “Breakout Star.” “Maison Trudon Parfum Bruma” won the award for “Indie Fragrance of the Year.”

For the full list of winners, see this link. — AFP-Relaxnews