New Selangor MB confirmed Sunday?

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah will reportedly name the next Selangor mentri besar this Sunday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Sources close to the Selangor royal palace have revealed Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah is due to name the next mentri besar this Sunday.

Citing an anonymous source, Malaysiakini reported the rehearsal for the swearing-in will happen this Monday, June 18, with the ceremony taking place the following day.

The candidate will replace Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who is now the Minister of Economic Affairs.

It is also understood that Sungai Tua assemblyman Amirudin Shari and Ijok assemblyman Dr Idris Ahmad will have an audience with the Sultan before the announcement is made.

It was reported that three names including Seri Setia assemblyman Shaharuddin Baharuddin were shortlisted for the post.

The anonymous sources also said the palace has requested them not to speak to the media regarding the matter.

Neither Dr Idris nor Amirudin would comment on the matter, with Idris claiming no one told him he would be named mentri besar while Shaharuddin said he has not been called for an audience.

The report could not yet be verified.