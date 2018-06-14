Score tickets for you and your friends to the Good Vibes Festival 2018 thanks to U Mobile

U Mobile users will get a chance to win tickets to the Good Vibes Festival 2018. — Picture courtesy of U Mobile

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 ― If you’re a U Mobile user and have been hoping to get your hands some tickets to the Good Vibes Festival 2018, you’re totally in luck as the telco will be running an Unlimited Squad contest on Instagram.

The contest, which will start on June 18 till July 4, will offer you a chance to win VIP tickets for yourself as well as three friends to the festival set to take place at Genting Highlands from July 21 to 22.

Lorde and SZA as well as local artists like Axel Groove, Blastique, Twinkies and Dangerdisko are just some of the acts you can expect at the music festival.

That’s not all, you’ll also be in the running to receive limited edition U Mobile Festival Kits as well as passes to an exclusive U Mobile pre-festival party that will take place on July 18.

So just how do you go about participating in U Mobile’s Unlimited Squad? It’s simple but you’ll need to creative and post a picture, Boomerang or video with three of your friends on your Instagram account and explain why your squad is THE Unlimited Squad.

You’ll also need to complete this caption and post it along with your entry: “We’re THE Unlimited Squad with a passion for __.” Be sure to tag three friends and include the hashtags: #UMobileMY, #UnlimitedSquad and #UMobilexGVF2018 #GVF2018.

Lastly, do ensure that you and your squad are following U Mobile’s Instagram feed and that your profile is set to public.

The lucky winners will be announced and tagged on U Mobile’s Instagram feed on July 9. For more contest details, check out www.instagram.com/MyUMobile. And if you want to know more about the festival, visit www.goodvibesfestival.com.