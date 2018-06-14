HRDF says already addressing allegations of abuse

Kulasegaran said an independent board will soon be formed to investigate the matter. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — The Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) assured the public today that it was fully aware of the alleged misappropriation involving senior executives currently circulating online.

The fund also pledged to examine these claims in detail and cooperate with all relevant bodies under the Human Resources Ministry that are tasked to investigate the matter.

“HRDF takes all the allegations made seriously and pledge their full cooperation to the Human Resources Ministry and relevant authorities.

“It assures employers who are contributing levy, that their funds are secure and they can continue to utilise their contribution for the up-skilling, re-skilling and multi-skilling of their employees, apprentices, and trainees,” it said in a statement.

Last June 1, Bagan assemblyman M. Satees and Seberang Prai Municipal Council member David Marshal lodged a report on the alleged misappropriation of RM300 million belonging to HRDF.

SG Education Group chief executive officer Datuk Sri Ganes also submitted evidence on the matter to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran reportedly said an independent board will soon be formed to investigate the matter.

HRDF is an agency under the Human Resources Ministry (HRM), which manages training fund for human resource development.