Four strangers, answering cry for help, deliver baby at The Intermark (VIDEO)

Omar was buying some water when he heard a woman screaming. — Image and video courtesy of Omar Abdulrahman Albayati

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Omar Abdulrahman Albayati, 20, was at The Intermark mall on Jalan Tun Razak here when he heard a woman screaming in pain at about 10.30am today.

The A-level student from Iraq said he went to check out the commotion and found a woman about to give birth.

“I saw a young woman, who could easily be Malaysian or Indonesian, lying on the floor and realised she was about to give birth,” he told Malay Mail.

Without thinking further, he said he rushed over to the woman to offer his help, as did three other passers-by, one who offered a tudung to the woman so she could maintain her dignity and modesty.

Omar said he held the head of the mother-to-be and tried to make her more comfortable while making calls for an ambulance.

One of the other three, a young woman, sought help from the mall security guards.

“A man in a green shirt helped deliver the baby, I’m not sure if he was a doctor but he helped with the delivery and put the newborn child on her chest — he was an angel.

“After he delivered the baby, he left just like that — the whole thing happened so quickly,” Omar recounted, adding that the ambulance arrived within 15 minutes.

In the throes of the maternity chaos, Omar said he did not get the chance to find out if the baby was a girl or boy but said it was a healthy baby.

“It was such a smooth delivery, the mother didn’t even scream while she was giving birth,” he said.