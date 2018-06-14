Sabah CM, Cabinet’s Aidilfitri open house at Yayasan Sabah

KOTA KINABALU, June 14 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and state Cabinet ministers will hold an open house on the third day of Aidilfitri at Menara Tun Mustapha (Yayasan Sabah), Likas near here.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said the event would be from 10am till 1pm.

“We expect more than 20,000 guests and members of the public are all invited to make it a merry occasion,” he told reporters after surveying the preparation for the event here today.

He said Sabah Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni are expected to grace the occasion.

This will be the first Warisan-led state government’s Aidilfitri open house since claiming victory in the 14th general election. — Bernama