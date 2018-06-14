Malay Mail

Anwar talks jail and 1MDB with ex-UK PM David Cameron in London meet

Published 1 hour ago on 14 June 2018

By Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

The two men shake hands during their meeting in London. — Picture via Twitter/AnwarIbrahim
KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — After catching up with old friend, former US vice-president Al Gore in London, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today met with former British prime minister David Cameron.

The PKR de facto leader took to Twitter to share their meeting, saying he was able to express his gratitude to Cameron for speaking up about his treatment in prison to Malaysian authorities in the past.

“Met with former UK Prime Minister David Cameron to thank him for raising the issue of my incarceration and treatment in prison on several occasions to Malaysian officials,” Anwar tweeted.

In the series of tweets, Anwar said he also spoke to Cameron about a number of issues, including government policies and the 1Malaysia Development Bhd fund embezzlement scandal and the UK’s commitment to help return to Malaysia the monetised value of properties abroad that were allegedly laundered.

“[I] listened to his views on key issues to consider in formulating a successful transition.

“Also reiterated our expectation that investigators around the world assist with investigations into the dubious deals in 1MDB so that we can return to Malaysians what is rightfully theirs,” he posted.

Cameron was the UK prime minister from 2010 to 2016 and had during his tenure openly criticised Anwar’s jailing and treatment behind bars. His senior security advisors were also reported to have met Malaysian Opposition leaders, including Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Cameron was also reported to have been critical of the 1MDB scandal and spoken to its creator, then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak about it.

