In Hari Raya video, Anwar tells Malaysians the fight must go on

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim poses with his wife and daughter during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — In a family Hari Raya video, PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded Malaysians that the fight is not yet over, and there is just “a little bit more” to go.

The video starts with a sombre looking Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is seen sadly looking at an empty chair — Anwar’s seat at the dining table — in the couple’s home.

The deputy prime minister is seen reflecting on the years Anwar was imprisoned between 1998 and 2004, and 2015 and 2017, followed by the news of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong agreeing to grant the latter a full pardon.

Anwar is then shown checking his books in his home library, while speaking to his daughter Nurul Nuha Anwar.

“So how? You’re free now papa. What are your plans going to be? We rest first alright, papa?” Nuha tells Anwar.

A smiling Anwar then replies, telling her that he has rested long in prison, and now is the time to continue working for the people, to not betray the trust they invested in Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“People are waiting. They gave us the trust. If we don’t fulfil the trust and support they gave, it will be a waste.

“If we think about our comfort, then we are no different from the old regime,” Anwar tells, adding that the goal now is to make democracy more meaningful for the people, and to lessen the burden of the people.

“We continue just a little bit more. Hopefully, Allah wills it. InsyaAllah,” he adds, before planting a kiss on Nuha’s forehead.

Dr Wan Azizah then walks in, telling Anwar that it will be a hard task from now, as there were many things to fulfil, in terms of PH’s promises to the people.

“Since we have won, it is even more difficult, dear. We have to fulfil all the promises. Why? because we need to fill our win. If possible, with the support of the people, we can do it,” Dr Wan Azizah says.

“Alright. Like how we did before, all this while, we will be together, in good times and bad,” Anwar says, hugging the two women.