Afternoon traffic slow on most major highways

Heavy traffic is seen along the North-South Expressway heading northbound towards Ipoh's Jelapang toll June 14, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Traffic flow remains slow as at 1pm as members of the public head home to their villages for Aidilfitri.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said northbound traffic was at a crawl for 10km along Sungai Petani Utara towards Gurun due to a fatal road accident at km85.0 involving a motorcycle.

He said traffic was also slow at Kuala Kangsar towards Changkat Jering, Jelapang to Terowong Menora, Tapah to Gopeng, Bidor to Tapah and Slim River towards Sungkai.

“The southbound traffic is still under control and smooth except at Senai Utara towards Kulai and at Johor Causeway from Singapore towards Malaysia,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic along the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 was smooth and under control.

The public can access traffic updates through toll-free numbers 1800-88-0000 (Plusline) and 1800-88-7752 (LLM) or www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama