Bursa recovers most of losses at early end to trade

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Bursa Malaysia ended the half-day trading on a weaker note ahead of a long weekend for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and also in line with regional markets after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter-percentage point.

At the close, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) pared down losses by 1.79 point or 0.10 per cent to 1,761.78, after opening 12.66 points weaker at 1,750.91 against Wednesday's close of 1,763.57.

The index moved between 1,745.45 and 1,762.22 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, losers led gainers by 372 to 361, with 372 counters unchanged, 806 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Volume was lower at 1.62 billion units worth RM302.19 million versus 2.12 billion units worth RM2.02 billion yestersday.

Regionally, Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.37 per cent to 3,380.07, Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.52 per cent to 22,847.72 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.62 per cent to 30,533.64.

Back home, among the actively traded stocks, Sapura Energy and Sanichi Technology edged up half-a-sen to 65 sen and 11 sen respectively, MYEG rose two sen to 96.5 sen while TDM and YTL Power International both gained 1.5 sen to 27 sen and 97.5 sen.

Of the heavyweights, TNB jumped 10 sen to RM14.50, Maxis added one sen to RM5.78 while Maybank, Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM9.60, RM8.34 and RM6.10.

Public Bank declined four sen to RM24.04 and CIMB trimmed 11 sen to RM5.97.

The FBM Emas Index bagged 13.37 points to 12,378.78, the FBMT 100 Index shed 20.26 points to 12,164.78 and the FBM Ace advanced 83.85 points to 5,318.32. The FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 4.8 points to 12,473.71 and the FBM 70 was 51.56 points lower at 14,828.33.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index went down 41.74 points to 17,492.84, the Industrial Index decreased 22.94 points to 3,165.25 and the Plantation Index strengthened 44.65 points to 7,782.65.

Main Market volume fell to 1.08 billion shares worth RM2.92 billion from 1.40 billion shares worth RM1.88 billion yesterday.

Warrants volume decreased to 248.99 million units valued at RM56.16 million against 452.52 million units valued at RM88.49 million.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 286.76 million shares valued at RM44.19 million from 271.88 million shares valued at RM48.39 million.

Consumer products accounted for 27.10 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (132.86 million), construction (84.49 million), trade and services (465.81 million), technology (24.07 million), infrastructure (39.58 million), SPAC (6.87 million), finance (120.18 million), hotels (3.17 million), properties (91.55 million), plantations (82.79 million), mining (8,000), REITs (3.11 million) and closed/fund (nil). — Bernama