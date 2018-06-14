PPBM files election petitions, challenges seven seats it lost in GE14

A voters casts her vote at SK Taman Maluri in Cheras May 9, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has filed election petitions challenging four parliamentary and three state seats that its members failed to win in GE14.

In a statement, PPBM legal bureau secretary Mior Nor Haidir Suhaimi said the four parliamentary seats in dispute are Tasek Gelugor, Jempol, Tapah and Bagan Serai, while the state seats involved Lubok Merbau and Changkat Jong in Perak and Kahang in Johor.

The reason for the petition, Mior Nor said, was because there were reasons to believe that several fundamental rules in relation with the fair conduct of the elections were not met and that the Election Commission (EC) failed to ensure a clean and fair voting process.

“PPBM in continuing to uphold the rule of law advocated by the Chairman of the Party (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad), will carry on to attend to the said petitions in Courts and hopes to have the decision in favour of all Petitioners with the sole objective to ensure that by-elections are held soonest to further strengthen Pakatan Harapan’s grip on national and state politics,” he said.

In some of these seats, PPBM had only lost marginally or by fewer than 1,000 votes.