Ariana Grande is slowly teasing her album art

LOS ANGELES, June 14 ― With the release of her latest album Sweetener on the way, Ariana Grande is sharing the LP’s cover art bit by bit via social media.

On Tuesday, a new Instagram account titled Sweetener was created, and a first image appeared ― one that looks similar to the artwork for the lead single from Sweetener, No Tears Left to Cry.

So far, just a single image has been posted to the Sweetener page, but fans are expecting the other 8/9ths of the album to start appearing, tile by tile.

Grande is set to release her single The Light is Coming featuring Nicki Minaj next Wednesday, the same day the album is set to be made available to pre-order ― giving her eight days to share the eight additional sections of the cover.

A release date for Sweetener has yet to be revealed, although it is expected out this summer. ― AFP-Relaxnews