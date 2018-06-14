Syahredzan: After GE14, doesn’t Najib understand that people hate him?

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya May 24, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s recent public statements show that he is oblivious to the people’s rejection of his leadership and Barisan Nasional (BN), Syahredzan Johan said today.

In a series of tweets, Syahredzan, who is Gelang Patah MP Lim Kit Siang’s political secretary, accused the former prime minister of showing no remorse and even trying to garner sympathy from Malaysians.

“He (Najib) just doesn’t get the fact that the people hate him, and tweets such as this are not going to suddenly endear him to the masses.

"He (Najib) just doesn't get the fact that the people hate him, and tweets such as this are not going to suddenly endear him to the masses.



“It is quite sad really. A case study about how a politician can be so disconnected to his electorate before and even after his spectacular fall from grace,” he said.

Syahredzan also questioned whether Najib was trying to rebrand himself as PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim by defending the actions of the previous administration.

“Does he think he is Anwar post-sacking? That he can turn people to his cause by his purported act of defiance, the sole voice defending his administration’s actions when the rest of his colleagues have disavowed the most unpopular administration the country has ever witnessed?” he asked.

“He remains oblivious to the will of the people who thoroughly rejected him. Or perhaps, he simply refuses to accept the reality of his situation,” Syahredzan said.

He was referring to a particular tweet from Najib on Wednesday, where the Pekan MP shared a blogpost relating the ordeal of a religious teacher supposedly let go from his job after Pakatan Harapan (PH) came to power.

However, the website that carried the story, thethirdforce.net, is a known component of the BN election machinery.

Najib has been very active on social media since BN’s historic loss in GE14, releasing statements almost on a daily basis defending his administration’s policies and criticising the PH government.