Malaysia welcomes UN resolution on greater protection for Palestinians

PUTRAJAYA, June 14 — Malaysia has welcomed the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) calling for greater protection for Palestinians.

The resolution, adopted at an emergency special session yesterday, also deplores any use of “excessive, disproportionate and indiscriminate” force by the Israeli military against Palestinian civilians, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was adopted by a vote of 120 in favour, eight against, with 45 abstentions.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement today that Malaysia co-sponsored and voted in favour of the resolution in line with its long-standing and unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

“Malaysia has always been a strong proponent of the Palestinian cause and remains steadfast in voicing its support for the restoration of the inalienable rights of the Palestinians, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“Malaysia will continue to play an active role as a UN member state in contributing towards efforts to address the underlying issues and to attain a just, lasting and peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” it said.

The resolution would require the UN Secretary-General to submit a written report within 60 days of its adoption, with recommendations for the establishment of an international protection mechanism for the Palestinian civilian population.

Malaysia had also co-sponsored and voted in favour of the resolution on the Status of Jerusalem at the UNGA emergency special session on December 21 last year. — Bernama