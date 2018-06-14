Clerk loses RM128,300 in Facebook love scam

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Yusof said the victim got to know a man purportedly from the United States, through Facebook in April. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, June 14 — A 20-year-old female clerk in Lipis here lost RM128,300 in a Facebook love scam in May.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Yusof said the victim got to know a man purportedly from the United States, through Facebook in April.

“As a token of friendship, the suspect wanted to present gifts to the victim, such as dresses, shoes, handbags, white gold, perfume, iPad, iPhone, bracelet, wristwatch, gold jewellery and foreign currency of US$28,000 (RM111,860) which were (purportedly) sent on May 8,” he told reporters here today.

He said the victim ignored the ‘promise’ until she received a call on May 11 from an individual claiming to be a Customs agent, who requested her to pay a tax of RM4,800 for packages delivered from overseas.

Wazir said the victim, after making the transaction made another two payments of RM18,500 and RM49,000 purportedly for charges on the foreign currency and gold jewellery.

He said the victim subsequently received another call from the suspect on May 14 asking for RM125,000 as delivery charges for the packages.

The victim, still unaware that it was a scam, made the payment in stages between May 21 and June 1. After more than 10 transactions involving RM128,300, the suspect further asked her to deposit a certain sum into his account, said Wazir.

However, he said, the victim refused and began to suspect that she had been cheated and lodged a police report at Lipis District Police Headquarters.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum 10 years imprisonment and whipping and liable to a fine on conviction. — Bernama