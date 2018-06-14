Selangor sets time for Aidilfitri prayers

The sighting of the Syawal new moon has been set for this evening. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, June 14 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) today announced 8am as the time for Aidilfitri prayers at all mosques and surau in the state if Aidilfitri falls tomorrow, a Friday.

Jais director Datuk Haris Kasim said in a statement that the time for the prayers was brought forward to provide ample time for Muslims to visit relatives and friends without affecting their attendance at the Friday prayers later in the day.

The standardisation of the time for the Aidilfitri prayers was in keeping with a decree of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who is the head of the Islamic religion in the state, he said.

“Jais advises the imams of all mosques and surau in Selangor to deliver the special Aidilfitri sermon and the Friday sermon published by the department that can be downloaded from the official portal e-masjid.jais.gov.my,” he said.

Haris also advised Muslims in Selangor to celebrate Aidilfitri in moderation while fostering goodwill with and visiting relatives and friends.

The sighting of the Syawal new moon has been set for this evening, and the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal will announce the date for Aidilfitri after it has been set based on the sighting of the moon and astronomical calculations. — Bernama