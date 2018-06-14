Bursa stays lower at mid-morning

While Bursa Malaysia makes some recovery it remains in negative territory at mid-morning. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning today with continuous selling activities in selected heavyweights.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 5.49 points to 1,758.08, after opening 12.66 points weaker at 1,750.91 against yesterday's close of 1,763.57.

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 368 to 265, while 300 counters remained unchanged, 978 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 833.0 million shares worth RM703.68 million.

Among heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.34, Maybank eased two sen to RM9.58, Public Bank fell eight sen to RM24, TNB shed two sen to RM14.38, while CIMB and IHH Healthcare inched down one sen each to RM6.07 and RM6.09 respectively.

As for actives, Sanichi Technology and Iris Corp gained one sen each to 11.5 sen and 14 sen respectively, Fintec Global and TDM both edged up half-a-sen to 9.5 sen and 26 sen respectively, while Sapura Energy was flat at 64.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 32.98 points to 12,359.26, the FBMT100 Index reduced 35.68 points to 12,149.36 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index discounted 40.93 points to 12,427.98.

The FBM 70 weakened 35.74 points to 14,844.15 but the FBM Ace bagged 55.91 points to 5,290.38.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index slid 43.4 points to 17,491.18, the Industrial Index eased 24.41 points to 3,163.78 but the Plantation Index increased 9.44 points to 7,747.44. — Bernama