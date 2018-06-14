Kim Kardashian wants better way to fix typos on Twitter

Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 14 — Kim Kardashian is doing more than just political work these days. The reality-TV celebrity and socialite is also using her influence for social-media good.

It all began with inviting Twitter Inc co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey to the birthday party of her husband, the rap star Kanye West. A discussion ensued about potential changes to how people interact on the social network, where Kardashian has 60 million followers. She wants Twitter to let users edit their Tweets -- to correct spelling mistakes and such — instead of having to delete and send a new, corrected post.

“I had a very good convo with @jack this weekend at Kanye’s bday and I think he really heard me out on the edit button,” Kardashian tweeted Tuesday night.

Dorsey shot back: “Now I see why I was invited!” But he didn’t address the edit button issue.

The online exchange prompted a series of yays and nays from other lesser-known Twitter users. While the feature is one that some people have been requesting for a long time, others said it shouldn’t be allowed as it would let people edit — or erase — history. Other people chimed in with additional requests for a chronological timeline option.

Kardashian may have started a conversation, but it didn’t have much impact on Twitter stock. The shares, which are near a three-year high, rose as much as 2.3 per cent in early trading yesterday before paring back some of the gains.

Bloomberg LP produces TicToc, a global breaking news network for the Twitter service. Kardashian’s younger half-sister prompted a bit more of a reaction with one tweet earlier this year.

Kylie Jenner helped drain US$1.3 billion (RM5.18 billion) from Snap Inc’s market value after she said she doesn’t open the Snapchat app anymore. The testament drew similar replies from some of her followers, which now number 25.5 million. — Bloomberg