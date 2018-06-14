S.Korea's Moon meets Pompeo, says world has escaped nuclear weapons threat

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses a joint news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul June 14, 2018. ― Reuters pic

SEOUL, June 14 ― South Korean President Moon Jae-In said today the world had escaped the threat of war after this week's Singapore summit, echoing US President Donald Trump's upbeat assessment of his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump and Kim issued a joint statement after their historic meeting that reaffirmed the North's commitment to “work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula”, an end to joint US-South Korean military exercises and gave US guarantees of security to North Korea.

“There have been many analyses on the outcome of the summit but I think what's most important was that the people of the world, including those in the United States, Japan and Koreans, have all been able to escape the threat of war, nuclear weapons and missiles,” Moon told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ahead of a meeting between the two in Seoul. The summit statement provided no details on when Pyongyang would give up its nuclear weapons programme or how the dismantling might be verified.

Sceptics of how much the meeting achieved pointed to the North Korean leadership's long-held view that nuclear weapons are a bulwark against what it fears are US plans to overthrow it and unite the Korean peninsula.

“I am confident that we took a very good, significant step in Singapore,” Pompeo told Moon today.

Pompeo said a day earlier he would like to accomplish major nuclear disarmament in North Korea within Trump's current term.

“Absolutely ... you used the term major, major disarmament, something like that? We're hopeful that we can achieve that in the 2-1/2 years,” he said.

‘Everybody much safer’

Trump returned to the United States yesterday and took to Twitter to hail the meeting, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, as a major win for American security.

“Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office,” Trump tweeted. “There is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong-un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future!”

The United States has long insisted on complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation by North Korea but, in the summit statement, North Korea committed only to the “complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula”, phrasing it has used in the past.

Pompeo, who is charged by Trump with leading follow-on negotiations, bristled at a question about why the words “verifiable” and “irreversible” were not used in the summit joint statement in the context of denuclearisation.

“It's in the statement. You're just wrong about that ... Because complete encompasses verifiable and irreversible. I suppose you could argue semantics, but let me assure you that it's in the document,” Pompeo said yesterday. Democratic critics in the United States said the agreement was short on detail and the Republican president had made too many concessions to Kim, whose country is under UN sanctions for its nuclear and weapons programmes and is widely condemned for human rights abuses. Pompeo and Moon will meet Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in Seoul later today to discuss the summit and next steps.

Tokyo has reacted with concern at Trump's plans to cancel military exercises with South Korea, saying such drills are vital for East Asian security.

Two North Korean missiles flew over Japan last year as Pyongyang made rapid advances in its programme to develop a missile capable of striking the US mainland with a nuclear warhead.

Tokyo is working on arranging a meeting between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Kim Jong-un, with one possibility including the premier's visit to Pyongyang around August, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

A government source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Japanese officials planned to discuss the summit meeting with North Korean officials at an international conference on Northeast Asian security to be held in Mongolia today and tomorrow.

Maintain the readiness

Despite Trump and Moon's assertions about the North Korean nuclear threat being over, a senior US official responsible for studying the North Korean military said the US intelligence assessment of the nuclear and other military threat posed by North Korea to US and allied forces in Asia and the northwest Pacific remained unchanged.

US officials said it was unclear what types of training involving US and South Korean troops might cross into Trump's now forbidden zone of “war games”. But big, joint US-South Korean exercises appeared off-limits under the new guidance.

“Make no mistake, we are going to maintain the readiness of our forces in South Korea,” said one US official, speaking on condition of anonymity. The official acknowledged, however, it was still not certain how that was going to happen.

The United States maintains about 28,500 soldiers in South Korea, which remains in a technical state of war with the North after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty. ― Reuters