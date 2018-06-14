30 Seconds to Mars share emotional video for ‘Rescue Me’

Tomo Milicevic, Shannon Leto and Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds To Mars at the 56th Grammy Awards at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, California, on January 26, 2014. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 14 ― 30 Seconds to Mars has released a new video for their single Rescue Me that is intended as a message of hope for those suffering from emotional pain.

In an introduction to the video, lead singer Jared Leto writes that Rescue Me is “a song about the brutal war so many of us wage against fear, depression and anxiety in the hope that we might, one day, live a life filled with happiness and dreams.”

In the clip, a diverse group of men and women, young and old, are seen looking troubled, then later letting out screams, crying, and finally dancing.

The band worked with filmmaker and director Mark Romanek on the video, about which Leto wrote, “I want to thank everyone for being so brave, selfless and vulnerable in this video. The emotion and honesty shared impacted me greatly and I hope it does that same for you all. “

― AFP-Relaxnews