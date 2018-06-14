Sarawak CM: After GE14, formation of GPS is what Malaysians want

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg says the formation of Gabungan Parti Sarawak is in accordance with the aspirations and wishes of the people. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 14 ― Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today defended the move by the four state ruling parties to exit Barisan Nasional (BN) and to form Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

He said that the move is in accordance with the aspirations and wishes of the people.

Abang Johari said the state government, under a new political platform, will have to make some adjustments on how Sarawak is to be administered in accordance with such aspirations and wishes.

“In this connection, we will be strengthening our integrity in administering the state,” Abang Johari said in his Hari Raya message.

He said that last month's 14th general election has changed the country's political landscape with the defeat of the BN to Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He said with the change in the political landscape, the four component parties have to leave the BN and set up a new political platform.

“As chairman of GPS, I would like to thank the BN for its understanding and cooperation extended to Sarawak over the past many years,” he said.

Two days ago, Abang Johari had announced Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) were quitting the BN to form GPS.

He had the decision was made after much deliberation, reflection and due consideration taking into account the country's current political developments post GE14.

Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, had said the new coalition would cooperate and collaborate with the PH federal government for the national interests and state's rights and interests based on the Malaysian Constitution and the Federation of Malaysia.