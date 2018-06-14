Traffic slow on most major highways this morning

People walk past Hari Raya decorations in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur June 9, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Traffic is heavy along many major highways as at 9am, which is particularly attributed to the rush by citizens to return to their hometowns for Aidilfitri anticipated to be tomorrow.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman reported the crawl to be northbound from Simpang Pulai to Jelapang, Terowong Menora to Sungai Perak, Bukit Tagar to Lembah Beringin, Slim River to Sungkai till the Ladang Bikam, Bidor rest and service stopover towards Tapah up to Gopeng.

“Traffic southbound at the moment is still under control except at Johor Causeway from Malaysia heading to Singapore,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic is congested along the stretch towards the tunnel at Genting Sempah to Lentang and the Terengganu Toll Plaza exit to Kuala Terengganu via the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2).

The public can access traffic updates through toll-free lines at 1800-88-0000 (Plusline) and 1800-88-7752 (LLM) or www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama