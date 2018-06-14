18 places to watch the 2018 World Cup

Why watch the 2018 Fifa World Cup alone when there are viewing parties, special events and daily ‘live’ screenings of World Cup matches aplenty? — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, June 14 — It all starts tonight as Saudi Arabia takes on host Russia in the opening match.

If the idea of sitting in your living room hearing yourself cheer does not sound like much fun, check out the list below for viewing parties, special events and daily “live” screenings of World Cup matches.

Viewing parties

1. Score at The Roof

Thursday, June 14

9pm onwards

Address: 1 First Avenue Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya

Watch the World Cup 2018 opening ceremony on the biggest HD screen in town followed by Russia vs Saudi Arabia. You also get a free beer if you walk in with a World Cup jersey. Sign up for the kick-off party here.

2. 20 Changkat Sports Bar & Lounge

Thursday, June 14

5pm onwards

Address: 20, Jalan Changkat Bukit Bintang, 50200 Kuala Lumpur

Watch Russia face-off against Saudi Arabia at 11pm after the opening ceremony with “live” commentary and happy hour deals. Call 019-632 0012 to book your place.

3. Brazzo Factory

Thursday, June 14

9pm onwards

Address: 2 Jalan Roda 3, 81200 Johor Baru

Travelling across the Causeway for the long weekend and need a pit stop to watch the match? At Brazzo, you can win a set of Tiger Beer if you correctly predict the score of the World Cup’s very first match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Call 012-525 5235 for details.

Salt Lick at Mont Kiara is just one of many bars to watch the World Cup matches. — Picture via Facebook/SaltLick

4. Salt Lick Restaurant & Bar

Thursday, June 14

Time: 6pm onwards

Address: Lot J-0G-3, Jalan Solaris, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

A gastro-bar serving Asian and Western cuisine, including Korean, Indian and British flavours.

5. Magnum Sports Café

Saturday, June 16

6pm onwards

Address: Puteri Harbour, 79100 Johor Baru

Watch France vs Australia at 6pm and Argentina vs Iceland at 9pm. Take part in the challenges available to win prizes.

Special events

6. TREC KL

Thursday, June 14

8pm to 2am

Address: 436, Jalan Tun Razak, Kelab Golf di Raja Selangor, 55000 Kuala Lumpur

KL’s largest entertainment and F&B hangout TREC is all set to screen “live” matches at various venues. For opening match night, be sure to pop by the Craft Army artisan market, featuring a myriad of handmade goods. Free Grab rides and free parking available, check TREC’s Facebook page for details.

7. Fifa World Cup Live on Big Screen with Food Trucks

Saturday, June 23

7pm onwards

Address: Anggun City Rawang, Jalan Anggun City 1, 48000 Rawang

Organised by the Selangor Foodtruck Club, watch the World Cup “live” on the big screen surrounded by food trucks. There’s also mini futsal.

SOULed OUT has tonnes of activities for footie fans. — Picture via Facebook/SOULed OUT

8. Babyfoot Tournament at French FEAST

4pm onwards

Saturday, June 16

Address: French Feast, 20, Tengkat Tong Shin, 50200 Kuala Lumpur

Hosted by Bonjour KL, Francophiles and the French community here will love this get-together in conjunction with Australia vs France. There will be a foosball tournament, French food, French beer and homemade punch. The match will be screened on two screens on the terrace of the restaurant. Call the venue at 03-2110 6283 to find out more.

9. Pisco Bar

Saturday, June 16

2am

Address: 29 Jalan Mesui, 50200 Kuala Lumpur

Show up in either Spain or Portugal jerseys and enjoy happy hour rates.

Daily “live” screenings

10. Tom, Dick & Harry’s

Outlets: Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Oasis Damansara, Pavilion KL

Looking for some proper pub grub that serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee and drinks? All Tom, Dick & Harry’s outlets — Pavilion KL, Taman Tun Dr Ismail and Oasis Damansara — will be screening all matches “live” in HD. It’s also pet-friendly, great for pet pooches that love being part of the action.

11. Highway Café

Address: 1-1, Jalan SR 8/4, Taman Putra Indah, Serdang Raya, 43300 Seri Kembangan.

Get a free bottle cooler when you purchase two buckets of Carlsberg bottles. More details on Facebook.

12. Gridiron Sports Café & Lounge

Address: 1 & 15, Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar Baru, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Sports bars are your best bet to watch the World Cup and Bangsar’s Gridiron is perfect for sports fans who want a good bite. The bar is known for its beer o’clock promo on Fridays. More details on Facebook.

13. SOULed OUT

Outlets: Sri Hartamas, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Ampang, Bangsar South and Kota Kinabalu

The popular restaurant is going all out for the World Cup. Exciting performances await patrons on opening night while a pre-final showdown party is in the pipeline to wrap up the biggest football event. There are also fun activities where winners can win prizes and claim rewards. More details on Facebook.

The pet-friendly Tom, Dick & Harry’s.

14. Homeground Sports Bar

Address: Central Piazza, KL Gateway Mall, 2, Jalan Kerinchi, Pantai Dalam, 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Watch all 64 matches “live” on an 8.5m x 4m led screen. Visit its Facebook page to find out more.

15. TAPS Beer Bar

Address: A-0-3 One Residency, 1 Jalan Nagasari, 50200 Kuala Lumpur

Taps @ Changkat will be serving up a keg of craft beers at RM20 all day long until the keg runs out. Visit its Facebook page or call 03-2110 1560 for match details.

16. Bricks & Barrels Hartamas

Address: 76, Jalan 27/70A, Desa Sri Hartamas

This Hartamas joint will be screening the “live” broadcast of all 64 matches. RSVP at 012-662 5129 or visit its Facebook page.

17. Wowkl

Address: 7139 Jalan Ampang, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Check Wowkl’s Facebook page for details on selected matches.

18. La Mexicana

Address: Nihonkan Club, 347 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Enjoy authentic Mexican food with happy hour promos during games. Visit its Facebook page for details.