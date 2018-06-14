18 places to watch the 2018 World Cup

PETALING JAYA, June 14 — It all starts tonight as Saudi Arabia takes on host Russia in the opening match.
If the idea of sitting in your living room hearing yourself cheer does not sound like much fun, check out the list below for viewing parties, special events and daily “live” screenings of World Cup matches.
Viewing parties
Thursday, June 14
9pm onwards
Address: 1 First Avenue Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya
Watch the World Cup 2018 opening ceremony on the biggest HD screen in town followed by Russia vs Saudi Arabia. You also get a free beer if you walk in with a World Cup jersey. Sign up for the kick-off party here.
2. 20 Changkat Sports Bar & Lounge
Thursday, June 14
5pm onwards
Address: 20, Jalan Changkat Bukit Bintang, 50200 Kuala Lumpur
Watch Russia face-off against Saudi Arabia at 11pm after the opening ceremony with “live” commentary and happy hour deals. Call 019-632 0012 to book your place.
Thursday, June 14
9pm onwards
Address: 2 Jalan Roda 3, 81200 Johor Baru
Travelling across the Causeway for the long weekend and need a pit stop to watch the match? At Brazzo, you can win a set of Tiger Beer if you correctly predict the score of the World Cup’s very first match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Call 012-525 5235 for details.
Thursday, June 14
Time: 6pm onwards
Address: Lot J-0G-3, Jalan Solaris, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur
A gastro-bar serving Asian and Western cuisine, including Korean, Indian and British flavours.
Saturday, June 16
6pm onwards
Address: Puteri Harbour, 79100 Johor Baru
Watch France vs Australia at 6pm and Argentina vs Iceland at 9pm. Take part in the challenges available to win prizes.
Special events
6. TREC KL
Thursday, June 14
8pm to 2am
Address: 436, Jalan Tun Razak, Kelab Golf di Raja Selangor, 55000 Kuala Lumpur
KL’s largest entertainment and F&B hangout TREC is all set to screen “live” matches at various venues. For opening match night, be sure to pop by the Craft Army artisan market, featuring a myriad of handmade goods. Free Grab rides and free parking available, check TREC’s Facebook page for details.
7. Fifa World Cup Live on Big Screen with Food Trucks
Saturday, June 23
7pm onwards
Address: Anggun City Rawang, Jalan Anggun City 1, 48000 Rawang
Organised by the Selangor Foodtruck Club, watch the World Cup “live” on the big screen surrounded by food trucks. There’s also mini futsal.
8. Babyfoot Tournament at French FEAST
4pm onwards
Saturday, June 16
Address: French Feast, 20, Tengkat Tong Shin, 50200 Kuala Lumpur
Hosted by Bonjour KL, Francophiles and the French community here will love this get-together in conjunction with Australia vs France. There will be a foosball tournament, French food, French beer and homemade punch. The match will be screened on two screens on the terrace of the restaurant. Call the venue at 03-2110 6283 to find out more.
9. Pisco Bar
Saturday, June 16
2am
Address: 29 Jalan Mesui, 50200 Kuala Lumpur
Show up in either Spain or Portugal jerseys and enjoy happy hour rates.
Daily “live” screenings
Outlets: Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Oasis Damansara, Pavilion KL
Looking for some proper pub grub that serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, coffee and drinks? All Tom, Dick & Harry’s outlets — Pavilion KL, Taman Tun Dr Ismail and Oasis Damansara — will be screening all matches “live” in HD. It’s also pet-friendly, great for pet pooches that love being part of the action.
11. Highway Café
Address: 1-1, Jalan SR 8/4, Taman Putra Indah, Serdang Raya, 43300 Seri Kembangan.
Get a free bottle cooler when you purchase two buckets of Carlsberg bottles. More details on Facebook.
12. Gridiron Sports Café & Lounge
Address: 1 & 15, Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar Baru, 59100 Kuala Lumpur
Sports bars are your best bet to watch the World Cup and Bangsar’s Gridiron is perfect for sports fans who want a good bite. The bar is known for its beer o’clock promo on Fridays. More details on Facebook.
13. SOULed OUT
Outlets: Sri Hartamas, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Ampang, Bangsar South and Kota Kinabalu
The popular restaurant is going all out for the World Cup. Exciting performances await patrons on opening night while a pre-final showdown party is in the pipeline to wrap up the biggest football event. There are also fun activities where winners can win prizes and claim rewards. More details on Facebook.
14. Homeground Sports Bar
Address: Central Piazza, KL Gateway Mall, 2, Jalan Kerinchi, Pantai Dalam, 59200 Kuala Lumpur
Watch all 64 matches “live” on an 8.5m x 4m led screen. Visit its Facebook page to find out more.
15. TAPS Beer Bar
Address: A-0-3 One Residency, 1 Jalan Nagasari, 50200 Kuala Lumpur
Taps @ Changkat will be serving up a keg of craft beers at RM20 all day long until the keg runs out. Visit its Facebook page or call 03-2110 1560 for match details.
16. Bricks & Barrels Hartamas
Address: 76, Jalan 27/70A, Desa Sri Hartamas
This Hartamas joint will be screening the “live” broadcast of all 64 matches. RSVP at 012-662 5129 or visit its Facebook page.
17. Wowkl
Address: 7139 Jalan Ampang, 50250 Kuala Lumpur
Check Wowkl’s Facebook page for details on selected matches.
18. La Mexicana
Address: Nihonkan Club, 347 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur
Enjoy authentic Mexican food with happy hour promos during games. Visit its Facebook page for details.