Singapore police: Five S.Korean women protesting near Kim's hotel deported, given stern warning

Police detain South Korean protesters across St Regis on June 11, 2018 in this still image taken from video. ― Picture by Kenneth Chang/TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 14 — Five South Korean women have been deported and given a stern warning, after they were arrested earlier this week for protesting near the St Regis Singapore hotel where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his delegation were staying for the historic meeting with United States President Donald Trump.

“Their visitor passes were cancelled and they have been repatriated to the Republic of Korea,” the police told TODAY last night, adding that action against the group was taken in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

The Government had gazetted areas near the St Regis and Shangri-La hotels, and the entire Sentosa Island as special event areas with tougher security measures and special traffic arrangements during the summit.

The five women were arrested along Tanglin Road on Monday night under the Public Order Act. They became rowdy and refused to co-operate when they were told to stop their attempt to stage a protest, and began to shout.

They were subsequently arrested and found to be in possession of protest placards.

The incident near St Regis Hotel was at least their third attempt at staging a protest that day.

Earlier on Monday, the quintet unfurled banners near the Capella Hotel in Sentosa, where talks between the two leaders were to be held the following day on June 12.

Later on Monday evening, police officers found them near the Shangri-La Hotel — where the US delegation was staying — with protest placards.

The women were warned to leave the area but proceeded to the St Regis Hotel instead.

The five women were not the only ones who tried to stage a protest during the summit.

In a separate incident on Tuesday near the Capella Hotel, a group of four South Koreans held up banners asking for the remaining hostages from the Korean War to be freed. This group heeded the police warning and left the area. ― TODAY