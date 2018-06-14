Volvo S60 will get Polestar Engineered electric performance

Volvo Cars and Polestar launch new Polestar Engineered electrified performance offer. ― AFP pic

CHARLESTON (South Carolina), June 14 ― Volvo Cars has announced that Polestar Engineered, a new upgraded electrified performance offer, will be exclusively available for its 60 Series T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid cars.

The news comes one week before the brand introduces its “Made in USA” premium sports sedan, S60, at the inauguration of its first US manufacturing plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

Polestar develops both electric and high-performance cars and upgrades for Volvo models. Its Polestar Engineered offer has been designed to enhance the performance of the S60's wheels, brakes, suspension and engine control unit.

The Polestar Engineered components now carry a new golden color, which can be seen on the brake callipers, visible next to the “lightweight” and “open design” wheels”. The seat belts will also wear the hallmark color to further identify Volvo cars equipped with the offer, along with Polestar emblems and black chrome exhaust pipes.

Polestar Engineered takes the S60 electrified T8 Twin Engine output from 400 to 415hp combined, with 670Nm of torque. Fuel consumption, emissions-neutral performance and automatic gear selection are also said to be improved with the upgrades.

Premium Öhlins shock absorbers are added to the Polestar Engineered multi-link front and rear suspension, with a dual-flow valve for stiffening in the springs and dampers, without losing any comfort for the rider. As for the strut bar and adjustable shock absorber, the design is borrowed from the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid performance car.

From next year, Polestar Engineered will also be offered globally on the new V60 estate and XC60 SUV in limited numbers via Volvo dealerships and Care by Volvo, the company's premium car subscription service. ― AFP-Relaxnews