Tim Burton's live-action 'Dumbo' gets first teaser trailer (VIDEO)

‘Dumbo’ opens in US theatres in March 2019. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 14 ― Yesterday, June 13, Disney shared the first teaser trailer for the live-action remake of Dumbo, directed by Tim Burton. This remake of Disney's animated classic is slated for US release, March 29, 2019.

More than 70 years after the original movie, Dumbo will return to theatres next year in a live-action remake. Just over nine months before it hits the big screen, the first footage from the movie, directed by Tim Burton, has now been revealed in a short teaser trailer.

The minute-long video reveals cast members, including Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito, as well as Dumbo, the famous baby elephant who is mocked for his big ears but who can, in fact, use them as wings to fly.

The Dumbo live-action remake opens March 29, 2019, in US theatres. ― AFP-Relaxnews