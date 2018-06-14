Kanye West reveals tracklist for upcoming Nas album

Kanye West is producing the new album from Nas. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 14 ― After outing his ye solo album and the Kids See Ghosts collab with Kid Cudi, Kanye West is busy producing rapper Nas's new album. Ahead of its release, Kanye West has revealed the album's tracklist.

Yesterday, June 13, Kanye West tweeted a picture of a list, entitled Nas, leaving little doubt that this is the tracklist for the new Nas album, which the Famous singer is producing. The list includes seven potential track names: Everything, Bonjour, Not For Radio, Adam and Eve, Simple Things, Cops and I Can Explain.

The upcoming record will be the 12th studio album from Nas, following 2012's Life is Good.

After producing Pusha-T's album Daytona, his own ye offering and a joint project with Kid Cudi, called Kids See Ghosts ― which dropped one after the next ― Billboard reports that Friday should bring another album produced by Kanye West, this time from Teyana Taylor. ― AFP-Relaxnews