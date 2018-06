Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz gives out duit raya to children during the Raya open house at Istana Seri Menanti July 28, 2014. — Picture by Malay Mail

SEREMBAN, June 14 — The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir will hold an open house at Istana Besar Seri Menanti, Kuala Pilah on the first day of Aidilfitri.

His private secretary Mohd Nizam Mohd Akhir said the open house will be held from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

He said the public was invited to attend the event as it was an opportunity to celebrate with the Ruler. — Bernama