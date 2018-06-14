The Raya guide to avoiding network congestion this festive season

The look on everyone’s face during the festive season as they struggle with poor network coverage. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, June 14 — The “balik kampung” traffic is a familiar nightmare but it is 10 times worse if you are stuck in it with poor network coverage.

And who has not experienced the struggle of trying to send a “Selamat Hari Raya” SMS or WhatsApp to friends when back in your kampung? Cue the visual of you sticking your handphone out of the window in hopes of getting a better signal.

Well, the Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) has provided a set of tips to avoid network congestion this Aidilfitri.

CFM Chairman Mohamad Yusrizal Datuk Yusoff said in a statement that he is confident service providers will do their best to ensure minimal service disruption.

“The communication network usage is like a road or highway. The capacity is sufficient for everyone on normal days. However, when it comes to festive seasons, more cars will be using the same road and this leads to traffic congestion, especially in rural areas.”

Yusrizal added the tips will help Malaysians stay connected with their loved ones.

Admit it, we’ve all done this before. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Here goes: