With one day left ‘til Raya, here are six festive ads you shouldn’t miss

Nothing like a good festive ad to put you in the Raya mood.

PETALING JAYA, June 14 — With Hari Raya Aidilfitri just hours away, the airwaves are filled with Hari Raya songs and of course, advertisements.

Some make us cry, others make us laugh (some make us do both!) but most of all, they remind us what this festive season is really all about.

Here are six that we feel you should not miss:

KFC: “Dendam Adam”

This one tells the story of Adam who has not forgiven his older brother for humiliating him in front of a girl he had a crush on in school. Even though they are both adults now, Adam still holds a grudge against his brother.

Watch what happens next there is a delicious lesson for all of us here.

TNB: “Rumah Epik Fantastik”

A fun and colourful take on big family gatherings during Hari Raya. This one will have you smiling long after it is over.

Felt a sense of deja-vu? Many fans have pointed out the influence of cult director Wes Anderson, and they love it.

TM: “Makcik Bawang”

Every family has that one aunt who loves to gossip and interrogates her nieces and nephews about their jobs, love lives, etc.

Then there is the so-called gossiping “Makcik Bawang” whose comments can kill your self-confidence. This ad is about just such a “makcik” but of course, all is not what it seems.

Petronas: “Misi Riuh Raya!”

This fun and heartwarming ad (after all, we have come to expect nothing less from Petronas) is about the lengths that a family will go just to celebrate Hari Raya together.

Habib: “Dalam Hati Opah”

The story is a simple one but what this grandmother does for her grandson will surely melt your heart.

Lazada Malaysia: “Buah Hati Raya”

This tale of an old man who goes on a long journey to get a massage chair for his wife will make you think about what love really is.