Najib urges Umno members to remain strong

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak attends Umno 72nd anniversary celebrations in Kuala Lumpur May 11, 2018. — Reuters pic

PEKAN, June 13 — Former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak today called on the party’s members to continue with its struggle even though they were facing testing times.

The former prime minister and Pekan MP said they should not think that the party which has been around for 72 years is no longer relevant because the struggle of a party is not a “bed of roses”.

“Allah has given us a big challenge to see whether we are up to it,” he said at a breaking-of-fast function in Masjid Kampung Tanjung Agas here today.

He said that when Umno was formed it was not very strong including economically but the members were united and had the fighting spirit to build it become a formidable party.

The Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition led by him was routed in the 14th general election on May 9 by the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan led by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who has since become prime minister of Malaysia for the second time.

Since the defeat, the BN has been further weakened by defections. — Bernama