Kedahans urged to settle quit rent arrears

ALOR SETAR, June 13 — The state government is appealing to residents in Kedah to settle their quit rent arrears to enable more revenue to be collected for the better management of the state’s finance.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir said when too much arrears had accumulated, it would affect the state’s income and the revenue could not be used for the people.

“When such arrears piled up, the state’s revenue would be affected and some expenditure which have been planned could not be implemented.

“We know that those who did not pay were not because they could not afford. Upon our investigations, they were found to be reluctant to pay as each house has two to three cars,” he told a media conference after an exco meeting at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

He said the state finance now was not in a robust position due to the limited revenue while expenditure kept rising, so the people were told to fulfil their responsibility by settling all tax arrears.

“Before this, reminders and warning letters had been sent but we raise this matter again as we want to give the people time to pay up and should it fail we will consider other measures,” he said. — Bernama