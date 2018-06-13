MasterCard’s top 10 cities where it's all play, no work

People enjoy the sunrise at Sanur Beach in Denpasar, Bali Island January 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 13 — A new list has been released, ranking the top destinations for leisure travel.

With 99.9 per cent of overnight visitors to Punta Cana citing vacation or family visits as reasons for their trip, the resort town of the Dominican Republic topped Mastercard's Global Destinations Cities Index, which ranked the top places "where people go to play, not work."

The top-ranked cities represent the highest concentration of visitors travelling for relaxation and leisure, not business.

In second place, Cusco, Peru follows close behind at 98 per cent followed in third place by Djerba, Tunisia.

The common denominator that threads the top 10 places together? With the exception of Cusco, all are hot, sun-soaked destinations in close proximity to water.

Here are the top 10 cities where visitors go to throw their cares away:

1. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

2. Cusco, Peru

3.Djerba, Tunisia

4. Riviera Maya, Mexico

5. Palma de Mallorca, Spain

6. Cancun, Mexico

7. Bali, Indonesia

8. Panama City, Panama

9. Orlando, USA

10. Phuket, Thailand — AFP-Relaxnews