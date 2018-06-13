Jennifer Lopez drops 'Dinero' vertical video

Singer Jennifer Lopez is following in the footsteps of other stars who have shared vertical videos. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 13 — Jennifer Lopez has just released an on-trend vertical video for her recent single Dinero.

The singer follows Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes and several other pop stars in recently sharing a vertical video perfectly suited to smartphone viewing.

The vertical version of Dinero follows on from the full video, which dropped in May and, just like the track itself, features DJ Khaled and Cardi B.

In the new clip, Lopez is seen cruising the Las Vegas Strip in a convertible while filming herself, selfie-style.

Dinero is the latest of several new singles Lopez has released this year, although what album they might eventually appear on, if any, has yet to be revealed. — AFP-Relaxnews