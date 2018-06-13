Salahuddin committed to create good governance, integrity to empower ministry

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub speaks to Bernama in Putrajaya June 7, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 13 ― Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister, Salahuddin Ayub is committed to create good governance by placing competent officers with integrity to empower the ministry.

As the new minister, Salahuddin is confident governance reformation could be carried out through holistic management audit and approaches to cut out hindrances affecting the smooth operation of the ministry.

“Management audit will be seen on the overall and not on a piecemeal solution. We need to start placing competent and capable officers first.

“This requires a bold move, I may propose to transfer or place all employees. It does not mean new people but those who are eligible in their respective positions based on experience, competency , knowledge, and integrity will go on,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama at his office.

He stressed that integrity would be the main aspect to ensure the honour of the ministry would be upheld and there would be no compromise on the matter.

Salahuddin also said good practices under the previous administration would be retained.

The minister who is also Pulai MP said after governance has been set up, the next agenda would be on the delivery system of the ministry.

All bureaucratic barriers would be dismantled to fast track ties between the ministry and its clients or stakeholders.

“Maybe bureaucracy could not be eradicated 100 per cent, but we will maximise our efforts to overcome it in the interests of ministry, clients and related parties,” he said. ― Bernama