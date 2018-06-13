‘No truth, just speculations’: More Pakatan leaders scoff at Cabinet rumours

Warisan's deputy president and Penampang MP Darell Leiking when asked to confirm if he had been appointed as the International Trade and Industry minister, declined to comment on the matter. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 ― Several other Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders who were rumoured to be in the running for Cabinet posts, have rubbished a report on Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s alleged final line-up earlier today.

While some of them named in the line-up were mum when asked for confirmation, some had labelled the report as either speculation to downright false.

“Can you believe that? Well there's no truth to it. Let's wait for the official announcement from the prime minister, okay?” Parti Warisan Sabah's Batu Sapi MP Datuk VK Liew said when contacted.

“My party president has made some recommendations, so I leave it to the wisdom of the prime minister to make the announcement and appointment,” Liew, who was purportedly offered to be the de facto law minister, added.

Silam MP Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi who was claimed to have been offered the tourism and culture ministry post, said that he is not sure about his position, but believes the portfolio would suit him.

“I heard about it, from several sources and friends. The chief minister also mentioned that he had proposed my name for this portfolio. A lot of people have told me, maybe it’s true? But I don’t know.

“I think it’s appropriate to wait until the official announcement by the prime minister. That is the best way.

“Am I ready? Yes. I think so. I think the portfolio would suit me. I think I have enough experience in government administration that can carry out this job,” he added.

Mohamaddin was a former assistant minister to Sabah deputy chief minister Datuk Mark Koding in 1986 for one term when he was Lahad Datu assemblyman.

When he wasn’t a full time politician, he maintained a low profile for several years, and ran his own businesses.

Warisan's deputy president and Penampang MP Darell Leiking when asked to confirm if he had been appointed as the International Trade and Industry minister, declined to comment, saying there has been no official announcement on the matter as yet.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal had previously said he had submitted several names for the PM’s consideration, including Leiking, Mohamaddin and Liew.

Shafie had also mentioned Kalabakan and Papar MPs, Ma’mun Sulaiman and Ahmad Hassan, as among the names he had submitted.

News portal The Malaysian Insight today quoted anonymous sources, said to be highly-placed, revealing several names for the Cabinet line-up.

It claimed that Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) leader P. Waythamoorthy would also be given a position in the Cabinet and tasked with looking after the welfare of local ethnic Indian communities.

But when contacted by Malay Mail, Waythamoorthy merely replied: “It's just a speculation”.

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa, rumoured to be named as foreign minister, meanwhile said, “Only news that will be confirmed is when Tun himself announces. Don't trust news”.

Malay Mail could not reached others named in the rumoured line-up for comments.

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok had earlier criticised the report as “fake news”, as she denied her appointment as Federal Territories minister.

Kok had even dismissed the need for a Federal Territories ministry altogether, telling Malay Mail it contradicts the pledge for local council elections.