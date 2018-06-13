Envoy says UK will support 1MDB asset repatriation

Treadell gave her assurance that if investigations uncovered money that belongs to Malaysia, the UK will support its repatriation in due course. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The United Kingdom is lending its full support to help the new Malaysian government manage its finances better.

British High Commissioner to Malaysia Vicki Treadell said this includes repatriation of assets linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) investigations there.

“We want to support the new government manage its finances and if the due process uncovers money that belongs to Malaysia, we will support its repatriation in due course.

“However there is a process and rules of law that we have to follow,” she told reporters at Ilham Tower, without elaborating further.

Treadell confirmed this was one of the topics discussed with the chairman of Council of Eminent Persons, Tun Daim Zainuddin, in an hour meet today.

Declining to divulge into details, Treadell said that the discussion with Daim “went well” and covered broad topics.

“We discussed all about the new agenda and where Britain can help and support the new government to deliver its reform agenda, so it covered everything,” she said.

Her comments came after a similar announcement was made by PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, following his recent visit to London.

Anwar reportedly said that UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson had provided his assurance that the UK government will support investigations pertaining to the 1MDB corruption scandal.