Umno Youth hopeful moots Islamic adviser for party president

A man is pictured cleaning a section of the wall featuring the Umno logo at the Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur on November 29, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Umno Youth chief candidate Wan Nd Hazlin Agyl Wan Hassan has suggested a council of religious advisers be formed to counsel the party president.

Sinar Harian reported that Wan, who is also Overseas Umno Alumni Club chairman, said the initative is sound as the president requires advice on religious matters.

"I propose the council be formed so the president's every action, policy and activity does not run contrary to religion and Shariah law," he said during a livestreamed interview.

At the same time Wan added if he should be elected as Umno Youth chief, he would ensure the wing — from the divisional to national level — will be inclusively involved in the process of proposal-making.

On his direction within Umno, Wan said he plans to bring change within the party, adding that he is aware of society's desire for younger blood within the wing.

Wan is the eighth person to offer himself as a candidate. The seven other contenders include deputy Youth chief Khairul Azwan Harun, former deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, and Umno Sungai Besar division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos.

Others are Paya Besar MP Mohd Shahar Abdullah, Umno Taman Cempaka Youth Information chief Syed Rosli Jamalullail Syed, Umno Kelisa division chief Mohd Nor Izzat Mohd Johari, and Umno Pasir Gudang Youth assistant secretary Noor Azleen Ambros.