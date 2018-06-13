Peng Soon-Liu Ying makes winning start at US Open

Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying advanced to the second round of the US Open. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 ― Top national mixed doubles pair, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying kicked off their campaign with a winning start by advancing to the second round in the United States Open Badminton Tournament in California, United States on Monday (Tuesday in Malaysia).

The fifth seeds, however, were given scare by unseeded South Korean pair of Seo Seung Jae-Chae Yujung before securing a 17-21, 21-19 and 23-21 win in the opening round at Fullerton Titan Gym, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website, www.bwfbadminton.com.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying are slated to meet another South Korean pair, Kim Jae Hwan-Kim So Yeong who edged their fellow teammates, Kim Hwi Tae-Kim Hye Jeong, 19-21, 21-18 and 21-11 in another first round encounter.

Meanwhile, Chow Mei Kuan-Vivian Hoo Kah Mun will take on US pair, Emily Kan-Isabel Zhong in the opening round in the women's doubles, later today.

Malaysia did not send any representatives in the men's singles and doubles and also the women's singles events in the tournament. ― Bernama