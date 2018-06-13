Bursa Malaysia ends lower

An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur August 25, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Bursa Malaysia ended lower for the third consecutive day in line with most regional markets ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision later today, and also weighed down by selling in selected heavyweights.

At the close, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched down 0.59 of-a-point or 0.03 per cent to 1,763.57, after opening 2.6 points weaker at 1,761.56 against Tuesday’s close of 1,764.16.

The index moved between 1,755.38 and 1,764.5 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers led gainers by 469 to 397, with 396 counters unchanged, 648 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Volume was lower at 2.12 billion units worth RM2.02 billion versus 2.36 billion units worth RM2.39 billion on Tuesday.

Moody’s Investors Service today maintained its estimate of Malaysia’s direct government debt at 50.8 per cent of gross domestic product in 2017.

The rating agency also retained its assessment of contingent liability risks posed by non-financial sector public institutions following some statements made by the new Federal government.

“I think a great deal of this expectation is currently priced in but nonetheless it is a reminder to investors that Moody’s is looking over Malaysia’s shoulder and sending hints that it is extremely important for credit ratings that the government get their house in order,” OANDA Head of Trading in Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes, told Bernama.

The Federal Open Market Committee will end its two-day policy meeting later today.

Regionally, Singapore’s Straits Times Index fell 1.10 per cent to 3,392.85, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.38 per cent to 22,966.38 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.22 per cent to 30,725.15.

Back home, among the actively traded stocks, Fintec Global edged up half-a-sen to nine sen, GSB Group added one sen to 22.5 sen, MYEG was flat at 94.5 sen, Sapura Energy fell two sen to 64.5 sen, Pegasus Heights edged down half-a-sen to 2.5 sen and V.S. Industry trimmed 17 sen to RM1.63.

Of the heavyweights, MISC shed 24 sen to RM5.86, Public Bank lost 22 sen to RM24.08, Petronas Dagangan decreased 52 sen to RM24.94 while CIMB and IOI Corp eased five sen each to RM6.08 and RM4.60, respectively.

Maybank and TNB were flat at RM9.60 and RM14.40 while Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM8.34 and Maxis improved three sen to RM5.77.

The FBM Emas Index bagged 13.46 points to 12,392.15, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 11.42 points to 12,185.04 and the FBM Ace reduced 32.26 points to 5,234.47.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index strengthened 44.99 points to 12,468.91 and the FBM 70 was 66.75 points higher at 14,879.89.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index slumped 94.98 points to 17,534.58, the Industrial Index inched down 0.02 of-a-point to 3,188.19 and the Plantation Index went up by 31.67 points to 7,738.0.

Main Market volume fell to 1.40 billion shares worth RM1.88 billion against 1.57 billion shares worth RM2.22 billion yesterday.

Warrants volume decreased to 452.52 million units valued at RM88.49 million from yesterday’s 499.26 million units valued at RM99.60 million.

Volume on the ACE Market fell to 271.88 million shares valued at RM48.39 million against 283.77 million shares valued at RM64.57 million.

Consumer products accounted for 41.38 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (201.77 million), construction (162.98 million), trade and services (624.82 million), technology (52.78 million), infrastructure (29.29 million), SPAC (1.87 million), finance (46.99 million), hotels (4.77 million), properties (183.93 million), plantations (37.49 million), mining (40,500), REITs (4.08 million) and closed/fund (7,000). — Bernama