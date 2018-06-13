Accused of emotionally abusing daughter, Datuk Vida now investigated by Social Welfare Dept (VIDEO)

Cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Vida at the launch of her book, ‘I Am Me; Rahsia Niaga DS Vida’ at the International Book Fair Indonesia in Jakarta, September 9, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Cosmetics tycoon Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, popularly known as Datuk Vida, is being investigated by the Department of Social Welfare Malaysia (JKM) after she was accused of emotionally abusing her daughter.

The founder of the Qu Puteh cosmetics line was visited by JKM officers today after the department received two reports of Datuk Vida allegedly exploiting 13-year-old Nur Edlynn Zamileen, otherwise known as Cik B.

“I was stressed out when the JKM officers came to see me over my apparent emotional abuse towards Cik B.

“This is because Cik B is a shy person and not like other teenagers, but in the end netizens lodged a report with the welfare department against me, claiming emotional abuse,” she said in an Instagram video on her profile.

Vida added the supposed abusive incident took place during the launch of her new Hari Raya fashion line at the Mood Republic Festival at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) last week.

It is understood that during last week’s event, Vida had asked for her daughter to put on a baju kurung that was too tight, supposedly in the name of increasing sale promotions.

Vida added the welfare officers had arrived at her home and recorded her daughter Edlynn’s statement over the incident.

“Who will help me out in my business if it is not Cik B?” Vida questioned while gesturing towards her daughter who was playing football in the video, ruling out the apparent emotional abuse.