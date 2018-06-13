Malay Mail

Skyscraper-scaling daredevil racoon makes it to the roof

Published 1 hour ago on 13 June 2018

By Melanie Chalil

A raccoon has become an overnight Internet sensation for scaling a skyscraper in St Paul, Minnesota. — Picture courtesy of Twiiter/Paige Donnelly law
PETALING JAYA, June 13 — The daredevil racoon that became an overnight Internet sensation for scaling a skyscraper in St Paul, Minnesota has made it to the roof, just as animal-control authorities had hoped, according to Mashable.


Twitterdom, members of the public who congregated to watch the racoon as well as animal lovers across the globe can now breathe a sigh of relief, now that the gravity-defying furball is no longer in a precarious situation.

 

About an hour ago, when this article was written, the #MPRraccoon made its final climb onto the roof of the UBS Tower.


 



The racoon made headlines on Tuesday morning when it was spotted on the ledge of the skyscraper, sending social media into a frenzy.

From just a few stories high, the racoon kept making its way up and at one point, even took a rest on the 23rd floor.

Now a famous viral star, it was affectionately dubbed the #MPRraccoon, a reference to the local radio station Minnesota Public Radio News which broke the news.

