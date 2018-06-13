Skyscraper-scaling daredevil racoon makes it to the roof

A raccoon has become an overnight Internet sensation for scaling a skyscraper in St Paul, Minnesota. — Picture courtesy of Twiiter/Paige Donnelly law

PETALING JAYA, June 13 — The daredevil racoon that became an overnight Internet sensation for scaling a skyscraper in St Paul, Minnesota has made it to the roof, just as animal-control authorities had hoped, according to Mashable.

ROCKY RACCOON MADE IT - NOW EVEN BETTER WITH MUSIC! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/lPF5XeNEBZ — HeavensBarstool (@HeavensHawkeye) June 13, 2018

Twitterdom, members of the public who congregated to watch the racoon as well as animal lovers across the globe can now breathe a sigh of relief, now that the gravity-defying furball is no longer in a precarious situation.

About an hour ago, when this article was written, the #MPRraccoon made its final climb onto the roof of the UBS Tower.

The raccoon made it. Yay! #MPRraccoon — Dirk Technic (@Stesbot) June 13, 2018

So apparently the #MPRraccoon made it up on the roof while I was walking from one vantage point to another. Missed the final climb but nice way to end the night — Andrew Krueger (@akpix) June 13, 2018

The racoon made headlines on Tuesday morning when it was spotted on the ledge of the skyscraper, sending social media into a frenzy.

From just a few stories high, the racoon kept making its way up and at one point, even took a rest on the 23rd floor.

Now a famous viral star, it was affectionately dubbed the #MPRraccoon, a reference to the local radio station Minnesota Public Radio News which broke the news.