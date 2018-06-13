Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘The Incredibles’ (VIDEO)

The Screen Junkies give ‘The Incredibles’ their weekly treatment of Honest Trailers.

LOS ANGELES, June 13 — Ahead of the release of The Incredibles 2, the team at Screen Junkies are back with another weekly dose of the ever popular Honest Trailers and this time they focus on The Incredibles.

The voiceover guy starts the clip by rightfully saying: “If you are currently or have even been alive, then you probably love The Incredibles.”

The team din’t really have that much of a bone to pick with the movie though they did touch on the somewhat dysfunctional issues concerning the Parr family.

The Screen Junkies team have as usual done a brilliant job, so check out the clip below for more hilarious comments about the film.