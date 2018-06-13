EC chief’s tenure cut short

Mohd Hashim had joined the EC on September 5, 2014 before he was appointed as chairman on January 24, 2016. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah will leave his position as Election Commission (EC) chief on July 1, 2018.

In a statement, the EC said the decision to cut short his services has received the assent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V on June 7, with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad informed of this on Monday.

“The EC takes this opportunity to wish its gratitude and thanks to Mohd Hashim for his service,” it said.

Mohd Hashim had joined the EC on September 5, 2014 before he was appointed as chairman on January 24, 2016.

Last month, Dr Mahathir said his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) received numerous complaints against the EC in the manner the commission had conducted the 14th general election.

The Prime Minister alleged that his party received a number of complaints, which suggested that the EC had attempted to reduce Pakatan Harapan’s chances of winning a greater majority in some seats.

In 2016, Hashim had acknowledged that he was once private secretary to Umno’s Tan Sri Annuar Musa when the latter was rural development minister, but insisted he has never been a member of any political party,

Hashim started his career as the deputy director of the KL City Hall in 1980 and has since held numerous positions including the post of private secretary to the Minister of Youth and Sports as well as the Minister of Rural Development.