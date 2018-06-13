Negri Amanah chairman to be appointed State Assembly Speaker

Aminuddin (right) said the state executive council line-up, which held a meeting today, agreed to Zulkefly’s appointment and also on Sri Tanjung assemblyman M. Ravi as the Deputy State Assembly Speaker. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, June 13 — Negri Sembilan Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Zulkefly Mohamad Omar will be appointed the new State Assembly Speaker, replacing Datuk Dr. Awaludin Said.

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said the state executive council (exco) line-up, which held a meeting today, agreed to Zulkefly’s appointment and also on Sri Tanjung assemblyman M. Ravi as the Deputy State Assembly Speaker.

“The swearing-in ceremony of all the state assembly members, including the new Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, will be held during a Special State Assembly sitting to be held on July 2.

“The purpose of creating the Deputy Speaker post is to give democracy space for all state assembly members to give their views and critics, apart from giving sufficient time for them to debate,” he said when met after chairing today’s state exco meeting here today.

In another development, Aminuddin said the state-level Aidilfitri open house would be held on June 24 at the Sikamat Community Hall here from 2pm to 6pm.

He said an invitation had been extended to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to attend the event.

Also invited are the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and the royal family, as well as the Undang Yang Empat and Tunku Besar Tampin, he added. — Bernama