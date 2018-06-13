Baru Bian reminds country's leaders to always prioritise people’s welfare

Baru said the previous BN government was voted out as Malaysians could no longer accept the shame and anger caused by its level of corruption. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Leading up to Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Selangau MP Baru Bian reminded the country’s leaders to show Malaysians that the new government will always prioritise the people’s welfare.

He said the spiritual discipline exercised during the fasting month of Ramadan includes showing empathy towards the suffering and less fortunate.

“In the same way we hope that those in power now, especially those in government, will not forget the people who put them there,” Baru said in a statement.

He said the previous BN government was voted out as Malaysians could no longer accept the shame and anger caused by its level of corruption.

“As we move with great anticipation into the era of a ‘New Malaysia’, I would like to wish my Muslim friends and fellow citizens Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir Batin,” he said.